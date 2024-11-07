Connect, Collect and Win: Introducing the Grey Cup Festival Hub

TORONTO - As fans prepare for the sights and spectacle of the 111th Grey Cup, the Grey Cup Festival and Genius Sports have launched a new interactive website to help fans make the most of the weeklong extravaganza.

Available now, the Grey Cup Festival Hub serves as the perfect companion to navigate fan-favourite events and the Grey Cup's biggest moments, beginning with the Grey Cup Arrival on November 10. The Hub will add a fun and competitive flair to the festival experience with various leaderboards, while offering fans opportunities to win big. By collecting experience points (XP) via the QR code scavenger hunt at all team parties and festival events, and answering Grey Cup Blitz Picks questions, fans will earn ranking points and ballots towards the ultimate trip for two to the 112th Grey Cup in Winnipeg, including flights, accommodation, tickets to the big game and a cash prize of $1,000.

"We're thrilled the Grey Cup Festival has added another fun and engaging avenue to grow CFL fandom," said CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie. "The Festival can be a bit overwhelming with so much to see and experience. Our partners at Genius Sports have developed a tool to help maximize fans' days and nights, while adding more fun along the way."

The Grey Cup Festival Hub is the latest offering developed in partnership with Genius Sports, the league's official data and technology partner. CFL Game Zone houses exclusive gaming products, the All-CFL Fan Vote, various interactive experiences and contests. The CFL augmented broadcasts exclusively on TSN+ make use of Genius Sports technology to provide a wealth of live, in-game statistics and insights to allow viewers to delve deeper into the game.

"Our partnership with the CFL is always evolving to enhance and enrich the fan experience," said Genius Sports' Executive Vice President Sean Conroy. "The new Festival Hub is a breakthrough in digital fan engagement, rewarding fans in-person throughout the Grey Cup Festival and in future seasons."

The Hub will not be a unique addition to the 111th Grey Cup in Vancouver. The digital companion will carry forward to future Grey Cup Festivals, offering host cities an innovative platform to further enhance the festival experience and better connect with attendees.

The 111th Grey Cup, featuring the internationally acclaimed Jonas Brothers in the Twisted Tea Grey Cup Halftime Show, will be played from BC Place Stadium in Vancouver on Sunday, November 17 with kickoff slated for 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. A limited number of tickets are still available via Ticketmaster. The championship contest will be broadcast live across the nation on TSN, CTV and RDS. CBS Sports Network will exclusively televise the Grey Cup in the U.S. Viewers outside of North America can tune-in for free via the league's livestreaming platform, CFL+.

2024 GREY CUP FESTIVAL HUB - FEATURES

PERSONAL SCHEDULE BUILDER

Fans will have the full gamut of activities and experiences at their fingertips to carefully customize their personal Grey Cup Festival. The builder will allow fans to prioritize their can't-miss events, avoid conflicts with other attractions, and block out times to ensure they take full advantage of all the week has to offer.

INTERACTIVE MAP

Anyone lost amidst the sea of excitement will have a convenient and informative way to not only find where they are, but to also plan their next move. The map will feature the most up-to-date details, locations and a convenient way to purchase tickets for any additional events that catch the eye.

SCAVENGER HUNT

From November 13 and onwards, as an added bonus for attending Grey Cup Festival events, eagle-eyed fans can scan QR codes in-venue to earn XP for more chances at the grand prize to the 112th Grey Cup. Attendees who take part in select experiences on multiple occasions will be able to scan and collect XP once daily.

GREY CUP BLITZ PICKS

The fan-favourite CFL Game Zone offering gets a Grey Cup twist beginning on November 13 with trivia and predictions surrounding the big game. Fans unable to join all the action in Vancouver will still be able to take part in the fun. Participants will be rewarded with XP.

