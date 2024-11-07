Mitchell, White & Beard Earn All-CFL Honours

November 7, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Canadian Football League unveiled this year's All-CFL members today, including the three Tiger-Cats selections: quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell, receiver Tim White and centre David Beard.

Mitchell, the East Division's nominee for Most Outstanding Player, earns his third career All-CFL honours (2016, 2018, 2024). The Katy, Texas native led the CFL in completions (420), passing yards (5,451) and passing touchdowns (32), establishing new Tiger-Cats franchise records in passing yards and completions, eclipsing the marks (391 and 5,367) set by Henry Burris in 2012.

White earns his third consecutive All-CFL honours (2022, 2023, 2024), after starting all 18 games for the Tiger-Cats in 2024. The Santa Clarita, California native ranks among the league leaders, including second in receiving touchdowns (eight), third in receiving yards (1,164) and ninth in receptions (74). The former Arizona State receiver led the Tiger-Cats in receiving yards for the fourth consecutive season.

Beard earns All-CFL for the first time in his career after previously receiving his first career divisional All-CFL nomination. The Sherwood Park, Alberta native started all 18 games at centre for the Tiger-Cats, anchoring an offensive line that allowed the fewest sacks in the East Division (30) and helped the Ticats produce a league-leading 406.1 yards of net offence per game. In addition to his performance on the field, Beard was named the Tiger-Cats nominee for the Jake Gaudaur Veterans' Award for his contributions off the field.

This season's All-CFL members were selected by 43 national and local members of the Football Reporters of Canada, the nine head coaches, and fans who took part in the All-CFL Fan Vote powered by the league's Official Data and Technology partner, Genius Sports.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from November 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.