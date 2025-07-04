Alouettes Take on Lions on Saturday

July 4, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes will play their first home game in nearly a month on Saturday night. Jason Maas' squad will face the B.C. Lions on Saturday night at 7 p.m. ET (RDS, TSN, CTV, CBSSN, CFL+, 985fm, TSN 690).

The Alouettes (3-1-0) are coming off their first loss of the season, a 35-17 defeat in Hamilton last Friday. After Saturday's game, the team will enjoy a bye week.

Veteran quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson will make his second start of the season. He will go up against quarterback Nathan Rourke, who is making his return to the lineup after missing last week's game with an oblique injury.

Defensive back Dionte Ruffin will play his first game of the season. Last year, the American played all 18 regular season games, recording 56 tackles and one interception returned for a touchdown. Receiver Jalen Wayne, defensive end Joshua Archibald, and linebacker K.D. Davis will all wear the Montreal uniform for the first time this season.

Standouts fromthe last game:

-Receiver Cole Spieker led the team with 57 receiving yards and a touchdown. Fellow receiver Tyler Snead added 55 yards.

-Lorenzo Burns stood out with six defensive tackles and one knockdown.

-Safety Marc-Antoine Dequoy made an impact with a quarterback sack and a pass deflection.







