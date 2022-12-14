Tyler Busch's Hat Trick Propels Iowa to Morning Game Win, 5-1

Coralville, Iowa - Tyler Busch notched his first ECHL hat trick and the Iowa Heartlanders defeated the Kalamazoo Wings, 5-1, Wednesday at Xtream Arena. Hunter Jones had his best game of the season, stopping 26 shots on 27 attempts for his first win. It was the Heartlanders' fifth win at home (5-2-0-1) and the team has earned a point in five straight. Iowa has at least a point in their last six home games and in 11 of the last 13 overall.

Iowa is four points back of Kalamazoo for fourth in the Central Division. The teams play twice more this week: Friday and Saturday at Xtream Arena.

With two minutes left in the first period, Busch opened the scoring with his first goal as a Heartlander. The alternate captain pushed it under the left leg of Wings goalie Evan Cormier. In the third period, Busch added his second of the morning on the power play, a deflection at net front. He then bagged his third on an empty netter. T.J. Fergus scored his second career goal five minutes into the second period on the power play from the blue line. Logan Nelson notched the first goal of his ECHL career in his debut.

Mason McCarty scored the lone goal for Kalamazoo. The Wings goalie Cormier had 14 saves and allowed three goals in 33 minutes. He was replaced by Hunter Vorva in the second period who ended with ten saves and one goal allowed.

The Heartlanders went two-for-three on the power play and killed both Kalamazoo man ups.

