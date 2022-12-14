Glads Meet Rays in Midweek Showdown

December 14, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. -The Gladiators bring their four-game win streak back home to Gas South Arena for a midweek date with the Stingrays and a battle between two of the best teams in the South Division. Atlanta currently resides in second place with 27 points while South Carolina lurks behind in third place with 26 points this season. The Stingrays last visited Duluth on Black Friday and the following Saturday when the Gladiators swept a pair of games in 3-1 and 4-3 victories.

Scouting the Stingrays

The Stingrays have won four of their last five games and have points in eight of their last 10. Despite a strong home record, the Stingrays have floundered on the road and are just 4-5-0-1 when playing away from North Charleston Coliseum. Rookie Bear Hughes leads the team with 20 points (11G-9A) in 18 games this season.

Neiley Climbing All-Time Lists

Eric Neiley is two goals away from passing Jeff Campbell for second place in all-time Gladiators goals. In his fifth year with the Glads, Neiley has compiled 89 goals with the team, including 11 this season. Campbell racked up 90 goals in four seasons with the franchise, and nine-year Gladiator and current assistant coach Derek Nesbitt sits in a distant first place with 166 Gladiators tallies.

Home Sweet Home

The Gladiators have won seven of their last eight games at Gas South Arena and are now 9-3-0-0 on home ice. Atlanta's nine home wins ranks second in the ECHL, and the Gladiators rank 10th in attendance at 4,408 fans per game.

Planet Pelech

Veteran Mike Pelech needs just eight points to pass Trevor Jobe and jump into fourth place in all-time ECHL points. Pelech currently has 628 ECHL points (194G-434A) in his 14th professional season on his 10th ECHL team. The forward is also 27 assists away from second place all time in the ECHL.

--

WHEN: Wednesday, Dec. 14 - 7:00 PM

WHERE: Gas South Arena - Duluth, Ga.

WHO: Atlanta Gladiators vs South Carolina Stingrays.

PROMOTION:This game's five dollar ticket offer is brought you St. Vincent de Paul. Fans are encouraged to donate a new or gently loved coat. Support the Glads and support a great cause!

BROADCAST: All Atlanta Gladiators games are broadcast live on the Gladiators Broadcast Network. Listen to the game online at Mixlr.com, or watch the game on FloHockey.TV.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.