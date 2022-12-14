Admirals Announce Team Captains

Norfolk, Va - Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club, proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes and Chicago Wolves, announced Wednesday morning that defenseman Eric Williams has been named team captain.

In addition, forwards Todd Burgess and Mathieu Roy have also been named alternate captains.

"When I think of Eric Williams, words that come to mind are stable, concrete, and a solidifier," said Admirals head coach Jeff Carr. "What that means is his voice carries weight. He's respected not just from his past leadership roles, but what he's doing in the here and now. He's a quiet worker that connects his teammates to the goals that we have."

"It's an honor to be the named the captain of a hockey team," said Williams. "When you have a locker room that looks up to you and wants you to lead them, it's a great feeling. We obviously are not happy with the start to the season, but it's only upward from here. Last week was something really positive that we can build on. We are looking forward to putting some more wins together."

Williams, 27, becomes the 16th Admirals captain dating back to 2000-21. The Newmarket, Ontario native is in the midst of his second season with Norfolk. He signed with the Admirals in 2020-21, but the Admirals opted out due to COVID-19 protocols. Through 23 games this season, Williams has 11 points (3g, 8a), which matches his total number of points from last season. This will be his second time wearing a "C", as Williams was team captain in his senior season at Northeastern University.

Roy, 36, has been in a leadership role numerous times throughout his professional career. He was captain of the Florida Everblades for three seasons from 2011 to 2014. Roy scored his first goal as an Admiral last Saturday against Adirondack.

Burgess, 26, is in the midst of his first season with the Admirals after being sent from Milwaukee in October. The Arizona native is currently riding a six-game point streak coming into tonight's game against Toledo.

The Admirals look to make it three consecutive victories tonight when they face off against the defending Western Conference Champion Toledo Walleye. It is two dollar beer and soda night at Norfolk Scope. Puck drop is set for 7:05 PM. Secure your seats.

