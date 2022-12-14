Game Notes: at Idaho

GAME #23 at Idaho

12/14/22 | Idaho Central Arena | 7:10 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: Brett Gravelle scored the in the first period but the Rush did not manage anything further as they were beaten by the Wichita Thunder 4-1 on Saturday night at The Monument Ice Arena. The Rush had their six-game winning streak snapped with the loss.

ROAD TRIPPIN': Wednesday's game is the first of six in a row that the Rush will play away from home. The Rush have three scheduled games this week in Boise followed by three next week in Wichita against the Thunder. Rapid City is 6-5-0-0 away from home this season but has lost all three of the games it has played in Idaho.

WHAT WE'VE BEEN UP TO: Since the Rush were last in Idaho and fell to 2-5-0-0 on the season, they have turned in a record of 11-4-0-0. Rapid City just had a six-game winning streak snapped and has won nine of its past 11 games. The Rush now sit in second place in the Mountain Division

CLASS OF THE LEAGUE: Idaho enters the week coming off a clean, three-game weekend sweep of the Worcester Railers in Massachusetts. Entering that week, the Steelheads had the best record in the Western Conference and the Railers owned the top record in the Eastern Conference. Idaho has won 10 of its last 11 games and its 35 points and 17 wins are tied with the Newfoundland Growlers for the most in the ECHL. Newfoundland has played two more games than Idaho.

GRAVELLE IN STRIDE: Brett Gravelle's goal in the first period on Saturday gave him goals in back to back games and points in five in a row. Since being activated off injured reserve on November 25, Gravelle has recorded a point in seven of the eight games he has appeared in. He played 67 games for the Rush in the 2021-22 season and had 27 goals and 27 assists.

FREQUENT OPPONENTS: The Rush are set to play game number seven of 14 scheduled against Idaho this season on Wednesday. Following the three games in Boise this week, the Rush will have six games against the Steelheads remaining, all of which will be at home.

ODDS AND ENDS: The Rush are responsible for two of Idaho's four losses this season...the Steelheads are first in the league in goals per game, goals against per game and power play percentage...Matt Marcinew assisted on the Rush goal in the 4-1 loss on Saturday and now has 13 goals and 16 assists on the season. His 29 points are the second-most in the ECHL...Daniil Chechelev leads the ECHL in wins with 12. He has been in net for all but one of Rapid City's victories this season.

UP NEXT: Rapid City and Idaho will take Thursday off before returning to action on Friday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Idaho Central Arena.

