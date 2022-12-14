Hrenak Stops 28 as Rabbits' Offense Blows Past Savannah

December 14, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, SC - David Hrenak's 28-save performance led the way as the Greenville Swamp Rabbits blew past the Savannah Ghost Pirates 6-1 on Wednesday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Greenville jumped into the game with early offensive pressure, peppering the Savannah net with shots inside the first five minutes. At 9:03, Joe Gatenby ripped the opening goal into the net, his third of the season, for the 1-0 Greenville lead. Less than two minutes later, at 11:02, Chase Zieky took a Tanner Eberle feed for a breakaway goal for a 2-0 advantage.

As the second began, Nikita Pavlychev stole the puck away and scored his team-leading 14th of the season, a shorthanded tally at 0:45 for a 3-0 Greenville lead. The Swamp Rabbits kept the offense rolling as Gatenby scored his second of the game, another shot from the blue line, at 9:01, before Ethan Somoza stole the puck away in the Ghost Pirates end and scored a shorthanded goal at 10:55 for 5-0 score-line at the end of 40 minutes.

In the third, the Swamp Rabbits scored another early-period goal, this time just 16 seconds into the frame, as Carter Souch scored his second career goal. With time winding down in the game, Dallas Comeau scored for Savannah, breaking up Greenville's David Hrenak's shutout bid.

As the horn sounded for a 6-1 Swamp Rabbits win, Hrenak stopped 28 of 29 Ghost Pirates shots in his fifth win of the season.

With the win, the Swamp Rabbits improve to 11-6-5-0 while the Ghost Pirates fall to 9-9-3-0.

The Swamp Rabbits travel to Gas South Arena on Friday, December 16, for a meeting with the Atlanta Gladiators at 7:00 p.m. Swamp Rabbits tickets can be purchased at SwampRabbits.com or at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena Box Office.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.