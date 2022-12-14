Game Preview: Stingrays at Gladiators, December 14 at 7:00 PM

December 14, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







The South Carolina Stingrays continue their 2022-23 campaign tonight as they head to Atlanta for a single matchup with the Gladiators at Gas South Arena. Tonight's contest will be the first of three this week, finishing with home games this Saturday and Sunday.

LAST TIME OUT

The Stingrays found themselves behind late in the first period to Greenville before Kevin O'Neil tallied his ninth marker of the season with under four minutes left in the second frame to even the score at one. Greenville netted a goal in the third period and iced the game on an empty-net goal late in regulation. Tyler Wall stopped 27 of 29 shots in the contest.

ALL-TIME SERIES

South Carolina has an overall record of 124-67-11-8 in 210 all-time regular-season meetings with the Gladiators. The Stingrays are 1-1-0-1 through the first three games of the season series and will face off nine more times this year. South Carolina won the first matchup at the North Charleston Coliseum on November 5th before Atlanta pulled out back-to-back victories at Gas South Arena on November 25th and 26th.

THE CAPTAIN IS READY TO DUEL

Andrew Cherniwchan has been the best producer on the team when it comes to taking on the Gladiators this season. The Stingrays captain has scored two goals and added an assist through the first three games of the series. Tonight, Cherniwchan looks to continue his success and help his team to victory.

HOME ICE ADVANTAGE

Through the first three games of the season series, the home team is 3-0 in close contests. In the first two matchups, the home team picked up two-goal victories. Last time out, South Carolina forced overtime and picked up a point before falling in a shootout.

LIKE HE NEVER LEFT

Forward Kevin O'Neil has been back in the Lowcountry for two weeks and picked up right where he left off before his stint in Hershey. Through November 20th, O'Neil scored eight goals and added seven assists for 15 points in 12 games. Since returning, the skilled forward has suited up for four games, scoring once and adding two assists during his current three-game point streak.

Upcoming 5-Game Schedule

Savannah at South Carolina - Saturday, December 17 at 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina - Sunday, December 18 at 3:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Atlanta - Tuesday, December 20 at 7:00 p.m.

South Carolina at Savannah - Thursday, December 22 at 7:00 p.m.

Norfolk at South Carolina - Wednesday, December 28 at 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.