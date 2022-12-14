Indy Defeats Wheeling 6-4 with Late Game Goals
December 14, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Fuel hosted the Wheeling Nailers on Wednesday night for Ugly Sweater Night as part of their Wintertainment series and ultimately defeated Wheeling 6-4 with two late game goals to secure the win.
The first period started quietly, with the shots on goal staying even through the first fifteen minutes and no penalties or goals for either side. The Nailers struck first with an even-strength goal by David Drake just over 15 minutes into the period. Tyler Drevitch was called for slashing just thirty seconds later and the Fuel answered back with a power play goal by Shane Kuzmeski to tie the game up. With 42 seconds left in the period, Wheeling quietly added a second goal by Gianluca Esteves on a 2-on-1 giving them the lead once again. By the end of the first period, the Nailers were outshooting the Fuel 12-10.
The Fuel came out for the second period much more aggressively and just under three minutes into the period, Alex Wideman tied the game at two with a power play goal assisted by Shane Kuzmeski and Chase Lang. Ten minutes later, Jan Mandat scored to make it 3-2 giving the Fuel the lead again. Wheeling's Sean Josling took a hooking penalty with twenty seconds left in the second period and almost immediately Seamus Malone was able to take advantage and score to put the Fuel up 4-2 in his 100th career ECHL game. With under two seconds left in the period, Kirill Chaika and Tyler Drevitch started a scrum and were both sent off the ice. They were issued unsportsmanlike conduct penalties to be served to start the third period.
Just 35 seconds in the third period, Sean Josling scored to make it 4-3. Just five minutes later, Cédric Desruisseaux who came into this game with a five game scoring streak tied the game up for the Nailers. Cam Hillis broke the tie for Indy, scoring their fifth goal of the night at just about the halfway point of the third period with the help of Nate Pionk and Andrew Bellant. The Nailers pulled their goalie and with a minute left, Chase Lang scored an unassisted empty net goal to secure the 6-4 win for the Fuel.
The Fuel are back at Indiana Farmers Coliseum this Saturday, December 17 vs the Cincinnati Cyclones for their annual Teddy Bear Toss game. Bring a new stuffed animal to the Coliseum and get ready to throw it onto the ice after the Fuel score their first goal! Every single fuzzy friend will be collected and donated to the WRTV Toy Drive benefiting children around Central Indiana.
