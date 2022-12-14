ECHL Transactions - December 14
December 14, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, December 14, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Atlanta:
Alex Sakellaropoulos, G
Newfoundland:
Kyle McGrath, F
Norfolk:
Brandon Schultz, F
Toledo:
Max Milosek, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Florida:
Add Kyle Neuber, F activated from reserve
Delete Ben Masella, D placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Antonio Stranges, F assigned from Texas by Dallas
Add Cody Haiskanen, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Nicholas Canade, D placed on reserve
Delete Janis Svanenbergs, F placed on reserve
Delete Justin Misiak, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/4)
Indy:
Add Matt Watson, D activated from reserve
Delete Chris Van Os-Shaw, F placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Craig Martin, F signed contract, added to active roster
Maine:
Delete Curtis Hall, F recalled to Providence by Boston
Newfoundland:
Add Jordan Kaplan, F signed contract, added to active roster
Norfolk:
Add Danny Katic, F activated from reserve
Delete Ryan Foss, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Pavel Vorobei, D activated from reserve
Add Joe Carroll, F activated from reserve
Delete Luke Boka, F placed on reserve
Delete Chris Ordoobadi, F placed on reserve
Reading:
Delete Kamerin Nault, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Savannah:
Add Patrick Guay, F assigned by Henderson
South Carolina:
Add Carter Allen, D activated from Injured Reserve
Toledo:
Add Brandon Hawkins, F activated from reserve
Add John Albert, F activated from reserve
Delete Kirill Tyutyayev, F placed on reserve
Delete Kurt Gosselin, D placed on reserve
Utah:
Delete Garrett Metcalf, G loaned to San Diego
Wheeling:
Add Bobby Hampton, F activated from reserve
Delete Louie Roehl, D placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Derek Osik, F signed contract, added to active roster
