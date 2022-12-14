ECHL Transactions - December 14

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, December 14, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Atlanta:

Alex Sakellaropoulos, G

Newfoundland:

Kyle McGrath, F

Norfolk:

Brandon Schultz, F

Toledo:

Max Milosek, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Florida:

Add Kyle Neuber, F activated from reserve

Delete Ben Masella, D placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Antonio Stranges, F assigned from Texas by Dallas

Add Cody Haiskanen, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Nicholas Canade, D placed on reserve

Delete Janis Svanenbergs, F placed on reserve

Delete Justin Misiak, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/4)

Indy:

Add Matt Watson, D activated from reserve

Delete Chris Van Os-Shaw, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Craig Martin, F signed contract, added to active roster

Maine:

Delete Curtis Hall, F recalled to Providence by Boston

Newfoundland:

Add Jordan Kaplan, F signed contract, added to active roster

Norfolk:

Add Danny Katic, F activated from reserve

Delete Ryan Foss, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Pavel Vorobei, D activated from reserve

Add Joe Carroll, F activated from reserve

Delete Luke Boka, F placed on reserve

Delete Chris Ordoobadi, F placed on reserve

Reading:

Delete Kamerin Nault, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Savannah:

Add Patrick Guay, F assigned by Henderson

South Carolina:

Add Carter Allen, D activated from Injured Reserve

Toledo:

Add Brandon Hawkins, F activated from reserve

Add John Albert, F activated from reserve

Delete Kirill Tyutyayev, F placed on reserve

Delete Kurt Gosselin, D placed on reserve

Utah:

Delete Garrett Metcalf, G loaned to San Diego

Wheeling:

Add Bobby Hampton, F activated from reserve

Delete Louie Roehl, D placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Derek Osik, F signed contract, added to active roster

