South Carolina Stings Gladiators

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (13-7-1-0) found themselves down 2-0 in the first period to the South Carolina Stingrays (13-6-1-1) and never recovered in a 7-3 loss Wednesday evening at Gas South Arena in Duluth.

First Star: Carter Turnbull (SC) - 2 goals, 1 assist

Second Star: Bear Hughes (SC) - 3 assists

Third Star: Cody Sylvester (ATL) - 1 goal, 1 assist

South Carolina opened the scoring in the first period to make it 1-0 (15:06). Carter Turnbull's shot found twine to give the Stingrays the lead.

Carter Turnbull once again found the back of the net late in the first frame to make it 2-0 (2:45).

South Carolina's Justin Florek scored early in the second period on a 5-on-3 powerplay to make it 3-0 (19:28).

Alexandre Fortin made it 4-0 just 40 seconds later for South Carolina (18:48).

Josh Wilkins capitalized on another 5-on-3 powerplay just over three minutes later making it 5-0 (15:22).

Anthony Del Gaizo extended South Carolina's lead to 6-0 just before the halfway point of the second period (12:12).

Cody Sylvester got Atlanta on the board late in the second frame (6:34). Sylvester's ninth goal of the season came as he finished off a beautiful pass from Colin Theisen to make it 6-1.

South Carolina's Benton Maass scored early in the third period to make it 7-1 (18:52).

The Gladiators struck just before the midway point of the third to make it 7-2 (13:03). Bode Wilde undressed two South Carolina Stingray players to feed a wide open Sanghoon Shin for a beautiful goal.

Atlanta scored their second straight goal with just over five minutes to go in the third courtesy of Eric Neiley (5:42). Neiley jumped on a juicy rebound in front of the Stingrays goal for his 12th of the season.

Tyler Wall made 32 saves for South Carolina in the victory, David Tendeck turned aside 30 shots in the loss.

