K-Wings Drop Series Opener in the Heartland

CORALVILLE, IA - The Kalamazoo Wings (10-10-1-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, outshot the Iowa Heartlanders (5-9-6-1) in the last two periods but lost Wednesday morning, 5-1.

The game had a clean first period, with no penalties, but the Heartlanders scored late in the frame to take a 1-0 lead. Iowa extended it to 3-0 with two more goals in the second, including one on a power play.

Then it was Mason McCarty (11) scoring mere seconds after a K-Wings power play expired at the 17:36 mark to make it 3-1 and breathe new life into the comeback hopes. McCarty found the puck right after an initial shot by Marc Gatcomb (3) and pushed it into the net despite being tied up with the Iowa netminder. Brandon Saigeon (11) collected the second assist on the goal.

Iowa notched another power play goal midway through the third period and added a late empty-net goal to finish off the scoring in the contest.

Evan Cormier (5-8-1-0) made 14 saves on 17 shots faced before being relieved by Hunter Vorva in the second period. Vorva stopped 10 of the 11 Heartlanders shots faced.

Kalamazoo and Iowa run it back on Friday night for the second of three consecutive matchups in Coralville. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. EST.

