Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Ghost Pirates (7:05pm)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (10-6-5-0) vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates (9-8-3-0)

December 14, 2022 | 7:05 PM |Regular Season Game #22

Bon Secours Wellness Arena | Greenville, SC

Referees: Trevor Wohlford (38)

Linesmen: Brandon Grillo (81), Ryan Bradshaw (76)

SWAMP RABBITS VS GHOST PIRATES SERIES

SEASON RECORD:

Overall: (1-1-1-0) Home: (1-0-1-0) Away: (0-1-0-0)

Last Meeting:

November 5, 2022 - Greenville 1 at Savannah 5

Next Meeting:

December 30, 2022 - Greenville vs Savannah

All-Time Record:

(1-1-1-0)

QUICK BITS

TEDDY BEAR THRILLER:

On an exciting night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, the Swamp Rabbits and Stingrays battled for the second straight night. After much anticipation, Justin Hamonic unleashed havoc throughout the arena with a late first period goal, creating a teddy bear frenzy. Early in the third period, Brannon McManus gave the Rabbits the lead, sniping a shot past Stingray goalie Tyler Wall. To cap off a great night, Ethan Somoza scored an empty-net goal to secure a 3-1 Rabbits victory.

SCOUTING THE GHOST PIRATES:

The Ghost Pirates are led by Forward Vincent Marleau who currently has 17 points (7g, 10a) through 20 games. Pat Guay (8g, 12a), who has had success against the Swamp Rabbits this season, was recently re-assigned back to the Ghost Pirates on Tueday. Savannah is 2-1 against the Rabbits this season but haven't faced off against one another since November 5th. The Ghost Pirates use a trio of goalies (Papirny, Hanson, Saville) who are all saving over .900 of shots faced. Saville has played in the most games out of the three goaltenders, and currently holds a 4-4-2 record in front of net. Savannah has lost 5 out of the last 6 games, with their most recent loss coming against the Atlanta Gladiators this past Sunday.

HAMMER TIME = TEDDY TIME:

Justin Hamonic sent Bon Secours Wellness Arena into a frenzy of flying teddy bears on Saturday night, as he netted his first goal of the season in the first period. Hamonic ended his 10-game point drought in the process, coming at a bigger time than any.

BEDZY'S BACK:

After a trade earlier in the week with the Wheeling Nailers, Ryan Bednard is back in Greenville and performing at classic Bednard levels. Coming back to old stomping grounds, Bednard made a big impact in front of Swamp Rabbit fans on Saturday night, stopping 43 shots on 44 attempts. The Michigan Native got the win as well as earning first star of the night against the Stingrays.

MANNY MANIA:

Brannon McManus is quickly coming into his own with the Swamp Rabbits, currently on three-game point streak, including a multi-point game against the Stingrays on Saturday night. McManus sniped a shot just inside the blue line scoring the go-ahead goal early in the third period for his second goal in as many games. McManus has tallied eight (8) points in just nine games since joining the Swamp Rabbits.

THAT'S WHAT CAPTAINS DO:

Swamp Rabbit captain Frank Hora continues to show that he is a leader on and off the ice. His performance on the ice has been stellar, scoring four points (1g, 3a) in the last four games. The shipmaster is closing in on 300 career ECHL games and will appear in game number 291 on Wednesday night.

WHAT'S ON TAP:

Following Wednesday night's contest against Savannah, the Swamp Rabbits will head on the road for the next three games, with the first coming in Atlanta on Friday night. The Gladiators currently hold a 13-6-1 record and have won four in a row. With 27 points, the Gladiators are currently second in the South division, just two points behind Florida.

