Everblades' Power Play Leads Way to 5-4 Win Over Orlando

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades potted two power play goals to pick up a 5-4 win over the Orlando Solar Bears at Hertz Arena Wednesday night.

Jake Smith and Cam Morrison got the goals on the man advantage, while Nick Lappin, Brandon Hickey, and Blake Winiecki also found the back of the net.

Hertz Arena has been a safe haven for Florida this year - the Everblades are 8-1 at home this year.

This win is Florida's first victory over Orlando this year. Florida has now won back-to-back games where they have given up the first goal.

Cam Johnson got his fifth straight win, stopping 29 of 33 shots he faced for the victory.

SCORING SUMMARY

1st Period

0:20 Orlando J. Dureau 2 (M. Foget)

3:41 Florida N. Lappin 2 (O. Chau, S. Leblanc)

4:27 Orlando J. Carroll 9 PPG (M. Cajkovic, M. Brodzinski)

16:37 Florida J. Smith 9 PPG (O. Chau, J. Pendenza)

2nd Period

6:13 Florida B. Hickey 3 (C. Morrison, C. Darcy)

15:31 Florida C. Morrison 5 (C. Darcy, K. Roth)

3rd Period

1:17 Orlando T. Bird 5 (T. Feist, J. Mazza)

2:06 Florida B. Winiecki 4 (O. Chau, N. Lappin)

17:38 Orlando B. MacArthur 1 (L. McInnis, R. Olsson)

GOALTENDERS

ORL - Brad Barone, 17 Saves

FLA - Cam Johnson, 29 Saves

TEAM STATISTICS

Shots on Goal - Orlando 33, Florida 22

Power Plays - Orlando 1-7, Florida 2-4

Shorthanded Goals - Orlando 0, Florida 0

Penalties (Minutes) - Orlando 4 (8), Florida 7 (14)

NEWS AND NOTES

Jake Smith extended his point streak to seven games.

Oliver Chau leads Florida with four multi-point games.

Blake Winiecki is the only Everblades player to skate in every game for the team this season.

Kyle Neuber played in his 250th professional game.

The Everblades have now won five straight games at home.

Four Everblades had multi-point games.

Florida has given up a power play goal in five straight games.

NEXT GAME

The Florida Everblades welcome the Orlando Solar Bears to Hertz Arena at 7:00 p.m. on Teddy Bear Toss Night presented by Fifth Third Bank.

The Teddy Bear Toss is in support of Bear Necessities. Fans can throw their bear onto the ice after the first Everblades goal on Saturday.

