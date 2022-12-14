Blades Welcome Orlando Solar Bears to Home Ice on Wednesday

December 14, 2022







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades face the Orlando Solar Bears at Hertz Arena for the first time this season on Wednesday, December 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Orlando is undefeated against the Everblades this season - the Solar Bears beat the Everblades 3-2 with a last-minute game winner on November 8, then took an OT decision 4-3 on November 26 with Jack Dougherty scoring the game winner.

Ben Masella leads the Everblades with three points (all assists) versus Orlando this season. Maxim Cajkovic and Andrew Sturtz both have three points for the Solar Bears against Florida. Both games featured a Solar Bear tallying multiple goals in the match.

Florida is coming off their biggest win of the season, a 6-2 drubbing of the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Friday. Orlando enters this game having lost their last three straight, including two losses to the Atlanta Gladiators over the weekend.

For Florida, this is the first of five meetings against Orlando in December. Four of those games will be played at Hertz Arena.

Hump Day Deals will last all game long against the Solar Bears. Fans can enjoy $3 hot dogs and $3 Bud Light drafts all night while enjoying the game.

ECHL Stories from December 14, 2022

