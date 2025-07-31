Two of the Top Sides in North America
July 31, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati YouTube Video
Check out the FC Cincinnati Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from July 31, 2025
- FC Cincinnati Wins Leagues Cup Opener over CF Monterrey 3-2 - FC Cincinnati
- CLTFC loses opening match of Leagues Cup 2025; faces Chivas on Sunday in pivotal match for both teams - Charlotte FC
- LAFC Continues Leagues Cup Quest against Pachuca at Bmo Stadium on Friday Night - Los Angeles FC
- San Diego FC to Host Tigres UANL in Second Leagues Cup Phase One Match at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
- Colorado Rapids Call up Sydney Wathuta on Short-Term Agreement for Leagues Cup Matches against Santos Laguna and Club Tijuana - Colorado Rapids
- Real Salt Lake Waives Axel Kei - Real Salt Lake
- Nashville SC to Host English Premier League Side Aston Villa FC Saturday at GEODIS Park - Nashville SC
- CF Montréal to Take on Club Deportivo Toluca in Leagues Cup on Friday - Club de Foot Montreal
- Sounders FC Kicks off Leagues Cup 2025 Play against Cruz Azul on Thursday Night at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Continue Leagues Cup Action Versus Liga MX Side Mazatlán F.C. - Houston Dynamo FC
- Chicago Fire FC Midfielder Kellyn Acosta to be Featured in "Celebrating Impact" Content Series from Audi, MLS, and the Players' Tribune - Chicago Fire FC
- Panthers, Charlotte FC Partner with YMCA of Greater Charlotte to Expand Youth Sports Programming - Charlotte FC
- D.C. United Acquire a 2026 Third Round SuperDraft Selection from FC Cincinnati for the Right of First Refusal for Goalkeeper Nate Crockford - D.C. United
- Minnesota United Grants Wish for MNUFC Fan Tommy Schweinitz - Minnesota United FC
- FC Cincinnati Add Goalkeeper Nathan Crockford to Roster Via Short-Term Agreement - FC Cincinnati
- Timbers Open Leagues Cup 2025 with 4-0 Victory over Atlético de San Luis at Providence Park - Portland Timbers
- Cabral the Hero in Dramatic Penalty Shootout Win as RSL Opens 2025 Leagues Cup with Home Victory over Club América - Real Salt Lake
- Loons Score Four Goals in Resounding Victory over Querétaro FC - Minnesota United FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Cincinnati Stories
- FC Cincinnati Wins Leagues Cup Opener over CF Monterrey 3-2
- FC Cincinnati Add Goalkeeper Nathan Crockford to Roster Via Short-Term Agreement
- TUNE IN: FC Cincinnati Begin Leagues Cup Action Thursday against CF Monterrey
- Family Day at FC Cincinnati Brings Players and Technical Staff Together for an Afternoon Away from the Pitch
- FC Cincinnati Gear up for Leagues Cup and Look to Build on Their Performances