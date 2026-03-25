"Two Minutes Later Someone Was Calling Me Mac" - Mac Hemme on Moving to the US

Published on March 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC YouTube Video







On the latest edition of USL All Access, Mike Watts and Devon Kerr welcome Lexington SC Head Coach Mac Hemmi to the show where they discuss the origin of his shortened first name, using soccer as a means to bridge cultures after moving to the United States as a 16-year-old, what makes the USL Championship challenging from a coaching perspective, and how he tries to get the most out of the talent at his disposal. Tune into the full episode on our channel!







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 25, 2026

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