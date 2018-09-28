Two-Buck Buds Highlight Blue Flame Fridays

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs are excited to announce that all Friday home games during the 2018-19 season will feature a pregame party in the Blue Flame Lounge, courtesy of District Bar and Grill, and $2 Budweiser beers, courtesy of 104.9 the X.

Fans are invited to attend each Blues Flame Friday pregame party to enjoy live music and take advantage of a variety of drink specials. As part of the new "Two-Buck Buds" promotion, Budweiser cans will be available for purchase for just $2 through the end of second intermission during every IceHogs Friday home game. The $2 beers can be purchased at most concession stands on the BMO Harris Bank Center concourse.

The IceHogs will host eight Friday home games during the 2018-19 season. Fans can access the pregame party in the Blue Flame Lounge on the BMO concourse upon admission to the IceHogs game. Please note, Blues Flame Fridays will not include early entry into the arena this year, and doors will open at the regularly-scheduled times of 5:45 p.m. for season ticket holders and 6 p.m. for the general public.

The full schedule for Blues Flames Fridays, including the live music for each night, is listed below. For additional information, CLICK HERE.

*Live music is presented by Crossroads Blues Society*

Date Opponent Performing Artist

11/23/18 vs. Chicago Paul Hieser

12/7/18 vs. Grand Rapids Matthew Caleb Flamm

12/28/18 vs. Chicago TBA

1/18/19 vs. Grand Rapids Andrew Robinson

1/25/19 vs. Manitoba Hobson's Choice

2/1/19 vs. Chicago Recently Paroled

2/8/19 vs. Tucson Wellstrung

3/1/19 vs. Grand Rapids Country Night

About Crossroads Blues Society:

Crossroads Blues Society, or CBS for short, is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that primarily raises funds in order to host Blues In The Schools Programs in the greater Rockford area of northern Illinois. These programs are fully funded by CBS and there is absolutely no cost to area schools for these programs. CBS has done this since May 2002 and has done 243 programs for 58,220 students in northern Illinois since then. Founded in 1994 and incorporated shortly thereafter, CBS had its biggest year ever this past year with 61 BITS programs and over 50 shows for the community! CBS was the 2014 recipient of the Blues Foundation Keeping the Blues Alive Award for Foundation Affiliates! CBS was also inducted into the Chicago Blues Hall of Fame in 2014. To read more, click here.

NEXT HOME GAME: Saturday, Oct. 13 vs. Texas Stars | 6 p.m.

The Rockford IceHogs will host their home opener for the 2018-19 season on Saturday, Oct. 13 against the Texas Stars at 6 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bank Center. The first 4,000 fans in attendance to Rockford's first home game of the campaign will receive a free IceHogs calendar, courtesy of Impact Networking. Call the IceHogs front office at (815) 968-5222 or visit icehogs.com to purchase tickets.

