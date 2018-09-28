Devils Defeat Comets 4-2 in Preseason Action

UTICA, NY - Blake Pietila, Colton White, and Michael McLeod each had a pair of points as the Binghamton Devils got off to a quick start and defeated the Utica Comets, 4-2, in preseason action on Friday night at Adirondack Bank Center.

Binghamton took a 1-0 lead off the stick of Pietila, McLeod moved down the right-wing side and fed Pietila in the slot for a snap shot that beat Comets' goaltender Richard Bachman. The goal came just 2:47 into the game and was Pietila's first of the preseason.

The Devils took a two-goal lead as Nathan Bastian deflected in a White shot from the right point. Bastian's goal came at 4:52 of the opening frame with helpers from White and Michael Kapla. The Devils took the 2-0 lead into the first intermission despite being outshot, 9-7.

Reid Boucher fired a one timer by the pads of goaltender Cam Johnson from the top of the right circle just 1:55 into the second period to split the Devils lead in half, 2-1. Assists were credited to Jesse Graham and Jonathan Dahlen.

Less than four minutes later, the Devils converted on a power play of their own for a 3-1 lead. Yegor Sharangovich located a loose puck in front of the crease and beat a diving Bachman at 5:25 for the two-goal lead. White collected his second assist of the night with Brandon Gignac recording the other. Binghamton took the 3-1 lead into the second intermission with 23-16 shot advantage. Colton Phinney replaced Johnson in net fo the Devils to start the final frame.

Pietila picked up his second goal of the night as a power play expired to give the Devils a three-goal lead. Jake Linhart set up Pietila with a cross-ice pass to the left wing circle and the shot beat Bachman on the blocker side at 9:36 with the second assist going to McLeod.

Jagger Dirk added a goal for Utica in the third period, but the Devils came away with the 4-2 win. Johnson stopped 15 of 16 while Phinney denied 11 od 12. Pietila recorded a pair of goals while White and McLeod each had two assists.

