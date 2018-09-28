Rangers Reduce Roster

NEW YORK - New York Rangers General Manager Jeff Gorton announced today that the team has made the following the changes to its roster:

Lias Andersson, Steven Fogarty, Libor Hajek, Ryan Lindgren, Michael Lindqvist, Ville Meskanen, and Rob O'Gara have been assigned by the Rangers to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Chris Bigras, Peter Holland, Marek Mazanec, Cole Schneider, and Dustin Tokarski have been placed on waivers and will be assigned to the Wolf Pack should they not be claimed.

The Rangers have 26 players remaining on their roster, including three injured players: Matt Beleskey (separated shoulder), Brandon Crawley (undisclosed), and Boo Nieves (concussion protocol). The roster breakdown is listed below:

Forwards (13): Pavel Buchnevich, Filip Chytil, Jesper Fast, Kevin Hayes, Brett Howden, Chris Kreider, Vinni Lettieri, Cody McLeod, Vladislav Namestnikov, Ryan Spooner, Jimmy Vesey, Mika Zibanejad, Mats Zuccarello

Defensemen (8): Fredrik Claesson, Tony DeAngelo, Adam McQuaid, Neal Pionk, Kevin Shattenkirk, Brady Skjei, Brendan Smith, Marc Staal

Goaltenders (2): Alexandar Georgiev, Henrik Lundqvist

Injured (3): Matt Beleskey, Brandon Crawley, Boo Nieves

