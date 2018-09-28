Columbus Blue Jackets Recall 11 Players from Cleveland Monsters

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Friday that the Blue Jackets recalled 11 players from Cleveland.

The following players were recalled by Columbus:

G Jean-Francois Berube, D Tommy Cross, F Zac Dalpe, F Dan DeSalvo, F Nathan Gerbe, F Miles Koules, F Ryan MacInnis, D Michael Prapavessis, D Dillon Simpson, F Sam Vigneault and D Justin Wade.

