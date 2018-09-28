Columbus Blue Jackets Recall 11 Players from Cleveland Monsters
September 28, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Friday that the Blue Jackets recalled 11 players from Cleveland.
The following players were recalled by Columbus:
G Jean-Francois Berube, D Tommy Cross, F Zac Dalpe, F Dan DeSalvo, F Nathan Gerbe, F Miles Koules, F Ryan MacInnis, D Michael Prapavessis, D Dillon Simpson, F Sam Vigneault and D Justin Wade.
THE MONSTERS HOME OPENER IS FRIDAY, OCTOBER 5th at 7:00 PM. Tickets are on sale now starting at only $10!
2018-19 Monsters Hockey Club Memberships, providing fans the ability to lock in the lowest ticket prices, the best seat locations to each game, custom member benefits and an exclusive Monsters jersey, are now available! Group outing and birthday bash packages for 10 or more people are also on sale now. All tickets can be purchased by visiting ClevelandMonsters.com, calling (216) 420-0000 or any Northern Ohio Discount Drug Mart. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey.
Columbus Blue Jackets Recall 11 Players from Cleveland Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
