Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves

September 28, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has made the following roster moves:

Assigned to San Diego (AHL):

Simon Benoit - Defenseman

Kevin Boyle - Goaltender

Sam Carrick - Center

Jared Coreau - Goaltender

Chase De Leo - Center

Jacob Larsson - Defenseman

Steven Oleksy - Defenseman

Josh Mahura - Defenseman

Anton Rodin - Center

Corey Tropp - Right wing

Andy Welinksi - Defenseman

