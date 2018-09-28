Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves
September 28, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has made the following roster moves:
Assigned to San Diego (AHL):
Simon Benoit - Defenseman
Kevin Boyle - Goaltender
Sam Carrick - Center
Jared Coreau - Goaltender
Chase De Leo - Center
Jacob Larsson - Defenseman
Steven Oleksy - Defenseman
Josh Mahura - Defenseman
Anton Rodin - Center
Corey Tropp - Right wing
Andy Welinksi - Defenseman
