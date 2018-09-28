Sens Open Preseason with Convincing Win over Laval

September 28, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The Belleville Senators opened its preseason campaign with a dominating 5-0 win over the Laval Rocket at CAA Arena.

Belleville had goals from Jim O'Brien (2), Logan Brown, Nick Paul and Jordy Stallard while Marcus Hogberg made 18 saves to record the shutout. Michael McNiven stopped 22 shots in the Laval goal before being replaced by Etienne Marcoux who made 12 saves.

The Senators exploded in the middle frame and grabbed a 1-0 lead 53 seconds into the period on the power play through Brown as he buried Drake Batherson's pass, that clipped Paul's stick, for the first goal of the preseason. Batherson had set-up the goal after a lovely toe drag around the Laval defender.

The Belleville lead was 2-0 at 3:52 through Paul as he had his stick on the ice to deflect home Jordan Murray's centering pass on a delayed penalty over McNiven's left shoulder.

Stallard made it 3-0 as his wrister on the man advantage at 7:40 flew by McNiven's blocker as he looks to win a job as he remains on a tryout with Belleville. Laval nearly got on the board in the final minute of the period as Adam Plant hit the post from in close on a wrist shot.

It was the O'Brien show in the third period as the veteran forward had a pair goals. He made it 4-0 Belleville 5:01 into the third as he collected Joseph LaBate's pass off of the boards before ripping one past Marcoux's blocker before extending the lead to 5-0 at 8:48 as he slapped home a slap shot after Andrew Sturtz's nice pass.

The first period was scoreless with Belleville outshooting the Rocket 14-8. Chase Stewart and Jonathan Racine, both on tryouts with the Senators, had first period fights.

Belleville is back in action Saturday as they host Laval again in their second and final preseason contest at 7pm at CAA Arena. Tickets are available.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 28, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.