Sunday 4-Packs Better Than Ever

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, are pleased to announce the details of their improved "Sunday 4-Pack" ticket special for the 2018-19 season.

A popular family-friendly promotion, the Sunday 4-Pack is available during every Sunday home game this season. It includes four (4) tickets, four (4) hot dogs, four (4) bags of chips and four (4) soft drink for an all-new price of just $80 - the lowest price the Sound Tigers have ever offered for this package. As an added bonus, for a limited time, packages will also include two (2) lunch tins while supplies last.

Fans can take advantage of the Sunday 4-Pack to secure tickets to some of the best-themed games of the season like the Car Cruise and Elvis Tribute Day (Oct. 14), Stick It To Cancer (Feb. 10) and Pucks and Paws (Mar. 31).

Sunday 4-Packs can be purchased by contacting Sean Allison at 203-345-4829 or. The online offer is available in blocks of four tickets and all packages must be purchased at least 24 hours prior to puck drop. Additional tickets and food vouchers can be purchased as well.

Following your purchase, you will receive an email with instructions on how to access your ticket(s) through your Webster Bank Arena account, which can be printed at home or pulled up on your mobile device. All food vouchers and lunch tins (if applicable) will be available for pick up at the Sound Tigers sales table on the concourse, located outside of the Limerick Pub.

Below is a list of each Sunday home game during the 2018-19 season.

Sunday, Oct. 14 3 p.m. vs. Rochester

Sunday, Oct. 21 3 p.m. vs. Lehigh Valley

Sunday, Nov. 4 3 p.m. vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Sunday, Nov. 11 3 p.m. vs. Charlotte

Sunday, Nov. 25 3 p.m. vs. Springfield

Sunday, Dec. 16 3 p.m. vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Sunday, Jan. 20 3 p.m. vs. Hershey

Sunday, Feb. 10 3 p.m. vs. Utica

Sunday, Feb. 17 3 p.m. vs. Charlotte

Sunday, Feb. 24 3 p.m. vs. Hershey

Sunday, Mar. 17 5 p.m. vs. Springfield

Sunday, Mar. 24 5 p.m. vs. Syracuse

Sunday, Mar. 31 3 p.m. vs. Hershey

Packed Promotional Lineup: The Sound Tigers will boast one of their most extensive and wide-ranging promotional schedules ever for the 2018-19 season. The fan-friendly calendar includes the return of popular themes like Hockey and Hops (Nov. 23 and Mar. 17), Military Appreciation (Jan. 12), Star Wars Night (Jan. 19) and Princess Night (Mar. 30). Regional hockey fans will be elated for the addition of Hockey Weekend in Connecticut (Feb. 23-24), while other new headliners include Holiday Gift Weekend (Dec. 15-16) and a revamped Teddy Bear Toss (Nov. 23). View the full 2017-18 promotional schedule.

For additional details or to reserve a group outing for any giveaway or theme night, please call the Sound Tigers' front office at (203) 345-2300 ext 7.

