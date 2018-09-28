Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Rocket, September 28

The set-up

Belleville Senators hockey is finally back.

The Sens return to the ice for the first time since mid-April as they host their North Division rival Laval for the first of two preseason contests at CAA Arena.

Both teams have undergone significant overhauls in the offseason after finishing towards the bottom of the AHL standings last year in their inaugural seasons.

Roster notes

Belleville currently has 34 players in training camp as head coach Troy Mann looks to trim his squad down before next Saturday's season-opener in Utica.

Some players in camp will play both contests against the Rocket while some will only suit up once. Tonight's line-up will be revealed later and while the line-up for Saturday is already likely solidified, that announcement will come later.

Previous history

The two teams met in Laval twice last year in preseason action with the teams splitting the two games. In the regular season last year, Belleville went 5-6-1. Jack Rodewald led the team with sevens in 10 games last season for the Senators.

Who to watch

New Sens forward Joseph LaBate will look to add to what's already been a strong training camp as he makes his Senators debut tonight. The 25-year-old tallied 11 points in 39 games last season with Utica.

Where to watch

Friday's game starts at 7pm but will be unavailable to watch on AHLTV. Tickets for tonight's game, as well as Saturday's, are available.

The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 6:50pm with Jack Miller on the call and Paul Svoboda on colour.

