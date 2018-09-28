Monsters Sign Forward Nikita Korostelev to AHL Contract for 2018-19 Season

September 28, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Friday that the team signed forward Nikita Korostelev to a one-year AHL contract for the 2018-19 season. A 6'1", 209 lb. right-handed native of Moskva, Russia, Korostelev, 21, was originally selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the seventh round (185th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft and was participating in Cleveland's 2018 training camp on a tryout basis.

In the first professional action of his career, Korostelev supplied 1-1-2 with two penalty minutes and a -8 rating in ten appearances for the AHL's Laval Rocket last season. In 287 combined OHL appearances for the Sarnia Sting and Peterborough Petes spanning parts of five seasons from 2015-18, Korostelev notched 123-149-272 with 142 penalty minutes and a -47 rating.

