Texas Stars Add Scarlett, Heatherington to Training Camp from Dallas
September 28, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the team has reduced the training camp roster by two players. The Stars training camp roster now stands at 32 players. The players have been assigned to the Texas Stars and increase the team's AHL training camp roster to 32 players.
PLAYER POSITION STATUS
Dillon Heatherington Defenseman Assigned to Texas (AHL)
Reece Scarlett Defenseman Assigned to Texas (AHL)
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and will begin their 10th anniversary season at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in October. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2018-19 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from September 28, 2018
- Iowa Falls to Tucson 4-2 at TRIA Rink in Preseason Opener - Iowa Wild
- Tucson Tops Iowa, 4-2, in Preseason Opener - Tucson Roadrunners
- Sens Open Preseason with Convincing Win over Laval - Belleville Senators
- Comets Drop Preseason Opener to Devils - Utica Comets
- Devils Defeat Comets 4-2 in Preseason Action - Binghamton Devils
- Thunderbirds and Providence Bruins to Partake in Preseason Home-And-Home Set this Weekend - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Monsters Sign Forward Nikita Korostelev to AHL Contract for 2018-19 Season - Cleveland Monsters
- Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls
- Columbus Blue Jackets Recall 11 Players from Cleveland Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Past Exhibitions, Minnesota's Connection, and Two against Iowa - Tucson Roadrunners
- Texas Stars Add Scarlett, Heatherington to Training Camp from Dallas - Texas Stars
- Two-Buck Buds Highlight Blue Flame Fridays - Rockford IceHogs
- CAA Arena to Host Leafs and Canadiens Alumni Game - Belleville Senators
- Wade Megan Assigned to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Chlapik and Wolanin Assigned to Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Sens Inaugural Golf Classic a Resounding Success - Belleville Senators
- Rangers Reduce Roster - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Sunday 4-Packs Better Than Ever - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Penguins Announce "KIDS CLUB" Presented by Subway - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Rocket, September 28 - Belleville Senators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Texas Stars Stories
- Texas Stars Add Scarlett, Heatherington to Training Camp from Dallas
- Dallas Stars Assign Nyberg to Texas
- Texas Stars Announce Initial Training Camp Schedule and Roster
- Dallas Stars Reduce Training Camp Roster, Assign Players to Texas
- Dallas Stars Set for Training Camp Tomorrow in Boise, ID