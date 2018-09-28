Texas Stars Add Scarlett, Heatherington to Training Camp from Dallas

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the team has reduced the training camp roster by two players. The Stars training camp roster now stands at 32 players. The players have been assigned to the Texas Stars and increase the team's AHL training camp roster to 32 players.

PLAYER POSITION STATUS

Dillon Heatherington Defenseman Assigned to Texas (AHL)

Reece Scarlett Defenseman Assigned to Texas (AHL)

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and will begin their 10th anniversary season at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in October. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2018-19 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

