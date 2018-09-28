Penguins Announce "KIDS CLUB" Presented by Subway

September 28, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release





WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - We've got a FRESH way for your little Penguins fan to get up close with the team - it's the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Kids Club, presented by Subway.

Fans ages 14 and younger can sign up to join the club, which includes an igloo full of goodies, all for just $10!

Kids Club Drawstring Bag

One (1) voucher good for a FREE Subway Fresh Fit Kids Meal (good at participating Subway locations)

Two (2) Ticket Vouchers for the Kids Club member, good for any Penguins home games (must be used by Kids Club member)

Pass good for one (1) free public skating session at the Toyota SportsPlex

Invite to a special postgame meet and greet with the players on March 24

One (1) try at the prize wheel/plinko board at the Kids Club Table at every weekend home game

Kids Club Membership Card (good for discounts and savings)

Chance to be the "Kids Club Member of the Game"

Entry into a monthly Kids Club raffle

Don't miss your chance to be a part of the coolest club in town. Sign up today by calling 570-208-5425 or visiting wbspenguins.com.

You can also join the club by stopping by the Penguins front offices inside the Toyota SportsPlex (40 Coal Street), as well as at any Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins home game by visiting the Kids Club table or the Fan Assistance Booth

The Penguins take the ice for their second preseason game when they host the Hershey Bears at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza tomorrow, Saturday, Sept. 28 at 7:05 p.m. The Penguins will open the regular season at home on Saturday, Oct. 6 against the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Individual tickets for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton home games can be purchased at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza box office, through all Ticketmaster outlets, or by contacting the Penguins' offices at (570) 208-7367. Season ticket packages for the 20th season of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins hockey, including full season, 22-game, 12-game and Flexbook plans, are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

Fans can also keep up with the Penguins through the AHL's brand new high definition streaming service, AHLTV. Subscriptions for AHLTV, which include live and archived games, begin at just $79.99 for the entire 2018-19 regular season. Fans can visit theahl.com/AHLTV now to register for a free AHLTV account and purchase 2018-19 subscriptions.

