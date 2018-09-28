Wade Megan Assigned to Griffins

September 28, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Friday assigned forward Wade Megan to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

??Megan, 28, was signed as a free agent by Detroit in July. Entering his sixth season as a pro, he has appeared in 326 career AHL games between San Antonio, Portland and Chicago, totaling 153 points (78-75-153). Megan was named to the 2016-17 AHL First All-Star Team while with Chicago after his 33 goals led the league. He has skated in four NHL contests with St. Louis and scored one goal.

???Grand Rapids will hold its first practice at Van Andel Arena on Monday, Oct. 1 at 9:30 a.m. in preparation for the season-opening games at Texas on Oct. 5 and San Antonio on Oct. 6. The Griffins return home for Opening Night presented by Huntington Bank on Friday, Oct. 12 against Hershey.

???Single-game tickets for all 38 home games are currently on sale. Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.

