Chlapik and Wolanin Assigned to Belleville
September 28, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
Forward Filip Chlapik and defenceman Christian Wolanin have been assigned to the Belleville Senators from Ottawa.
Chlapik led Belleville in scoring last year with 32 points (11 goals) in 52 games while also adding a goal and three assists in 20 contests with Ottawa.
Wolanin appeared in 10 games with Ottawa scoring once and adding an assist after finishing his junior year at the University of North Dakota where he notched 35 points in 40 games.
In two additional moves, the Senators have released forward Anthony Beauregard and defenceman Austin McEneny from their tryouts. Both players had been in camp with the Sens since Monday.
Belleville hits the ice Friday and Saturday for two preseason contests against Laval before hosting Binghamton on Oct. 17 in their home-opener at the CAA Arena. Tickets are available.
