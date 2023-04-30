Tulsa Trips Travs in Ten

April 30, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - In a wild game, the Arkansas Travelers fell to the Tulsa Drillers, 11-10, in 10 innings on Sunday at Dickey-Stephens Park. The Travs rallied from an early four run deficit to take the lead, then came back from three runs down to tie and force extra innings only to see the game end with the tying run at home plate. Spencer Packard, Robert Perez, Jr. and Robbie Tenerowicz each homered for Arkansas as they forced to Tulsa to churn through seven pitchers in the game.

Moments That Mattered

* Tenerowicz tied the game in the bottom of the eighth with a booming two-run home run to left field.

* Arkansas had the potential tying run caught stealing second base for the second out of the 10th inning.

Notable Travs Performances

* SS Riley Unroe: 1-3, 3 BB, run, 2 RBI, 2 SB

* C Matt Scheffler: 2-5, 2 runs, 2 2B

News and Notes

* Arkansas won the series 4 games to 2 and leads Tulsa by two games in the division race.

* The teams had combined for 22 runs over the first five games of the series and then put up 21 runs in the final game by itself.

Up Next

After a day off Monday, the Travelers begin a six game series at Springfield with a day game beginning at 11:30 a.m. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.