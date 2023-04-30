Hounds Plate Two in Eighth for Comeback Win

MIDLAND - Corpus Christi's three-game winning streak was stopped Saturday night as the RockHounds rallied for a 5-4 win before 6,844 fans at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

With a 3-2 lead in series, the Hooks can win the set with a Sunday afternoon triumph.

CC enjoyed a bullish start, plating three in the first. Kenedy Corona line a single into left and then cruised home when Joey Loperfido doubled down the right-field line. With two outs in the frame, Shay Whitcomb, batting .292 on the season, launched an opposite-field home run to right center for a 3-0 edge.

With the 419-foot circuit clout in the books, Whitcomb ranks second in the Texas League with six home runs. His 17 RBIs pace the club.

Corona has hit safely in all 10 of his Double-A assignments. Loperfido, who reached four times Saturday night, owns an eight-game hitting streak to start his Texas League tenure, recording at least one RBI in each of the past seven contests.

The Hooks enjoyed a 4-0 lead following Scott Schreiber's RBI single in the third, but they managed only four singles the rest of the way.

Angel Macuare received a no-decision, spinning five frames of one-run baseball. Macuare struck out seven against two walks and seven hits, lowering his ERA to 3.12 in four games.

Rehabbing Astro Chas McCormick played six innings in center field while going 0-for-2 with a walk and a steal. It marked the first action for McCormick since April 14. The fan-favorite Corpus Christi alum is on the injured list with lower back tightness.

Midland managed the comeback thanks to a pair of runs in both the sixth and eighth. Lawrence Butler and Brett Harrison secured the result with back-to-back, two-out RBI singles.

