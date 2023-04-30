Frisco Forces Series Split Behind Big Offensive Day

AMARILLO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders scored in every inning except for two in a 12-7 win over the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Sunday afternoon from HODGETOWN.

Frisco (11-10) jumped out in front in the first inning when two runs scored on a dropped fly ball by Amarillo's center fielder Neyfy Castillo. It was the first of four errors for Amarillo on the day.

The Riders extended their lead against Amarillo (11-10) starter Marcos Tineo (0-1) in the third when Luisangel Acuña stole third and scored on a throwing error by the catcher Nick Dalesandro. Dustin Harris later came in on an RBI groundout to short to increase the advantage to 4-0.

After Amarillo answered back with a run in the bottom of the third, Evan Carter boosted the Riders lead to 5-1 with an RBI single in the fourth.

The Sod Poodles volleyed back again with a tally in the home half of the fourth, but Jax Biggers smashed a two-run double down the left field line in the top of the fifth to make it a 7-2 game.

The back-and-forth affair continued in the bottom of the fifth when A.J. Vukovich hit a two-run home run to cut the game to 7-4.

Thomas Saggese plated another Frisco run in the sixth with an RBI infield single, but Jonathan Guzman lifted another two-run homer for Amarillo in the bottom of the inning to make the score 8-6, Frisco.

The RoughRiders pulled away for good in the seventh, scoring three times. Carter drew a bases-loaded walk before Harris clobbered a two-run double into left-center field to make it 11-6.

Frisco added on with a Nick Tanielu sacrifice fly in the ninth before the Sod Poodles tallied another run in the bottom of the inning.

Marc Church (1-1) earned the win for the RoughRiders, throwing two scoreless innings. Owen White looked strong in his start, tossing three innings and only ceding one run while striking out six.

The RoughRiders continue their road trip to Midland, taking on the RockHounds in game one of the six-game series on Tuesday, May 2nd at 6:30 p.m.

Frisco's next home game is Tuesday, May 9th at 6:05 p.m. against the Wichita Wind Surge. Get your tickets now at RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

