Drillers Close Series in Arkansas with Wild Win

North Little Rock, AR - The Tulsa Drillers needed every run they could get in their 11-10 win over the Arkansas Travelers on Sunday afternoon. The Drillers failed to hold two different leads, but the team remained resilient as they gained their third and final lead in the 10th inning of their extra-innings win at Dickey-Stephens Park.

The wild afternoon began with the Drillers gaining a 4-0 advantage in the first five innings. Carson Taylor doubled to score the Drillers first run in the second inning, and Imanol plated the second run on a sacrifice fly in the third. Two more runs scored on an RBI double from Diego Cartaya and a throwing error.

The Travs rally began in the fifth inning as they took a 5-4 lead on an error, two home runs, a hit batter and a walk with the bases loaded.

A four-run seventh inning helped Tulsa regain the lead. A single, hit by pitch and a walk loaded the bases to start the inning, and Bryson Brigman followed with a two-run single. DeLuca plated a run on an RBI double, and Jorbit Vivas added one more on a sacrifice fly that put the Drillers ahead 8-5.

Arkansas once again rallied to tie the game on a hit batter with the bases loaded and a two-run home run by Robbie Tenerowicz.

The game entered extra innings and Tulsa scored three runs in the top of the tenth, with the third run proving to be critical in earning the win. With the placed runner at second base to begin the inning, DeLuca delivered a go-ahead, two-run homer. Four batters later, Cartaya plated an 11th run as the Drillers were back in front 11-8.

In the bottom half, the Travs brought the score to 11-10 on a single and sacrifice fly, but the Drillers seventh pitcher of the afternoon, Braydon Fisher, ended the game with a strikeout of Tenerowicz.

HIGHLIGHTS AND HAPPENINGS:

*Pitching struggled from both teams as each side combined to draw 16 walks, five hit batters and steal eight bases. There were also 24 total strikeouts.

*One bright spot from Tulsa's pitching staff was Nick Frasso. Frasso had another scoreless start as he gave up one hit over four innings with four strikeouts. He has not allowed more than one run in a start this season as he lowered his ERA to 1.23.

*Fisher earned his first Double-A win by pitching the final 2.2 innings with four strikeouts.

*Saturday afternoon's win was the longest game so far this season, taking 3 hours and 37 minutes to complete.

*Even with the win, the Drillers dropped their first series of the season, finishing 2-4 against the Travelers this week.

UP NEXT:

The Drillers will return to ONEOK Field to begin the first leg of a two-week home stand on Tuesday night. Tulsa will face the San Antonio Missions for the second time this season in a six-game series with game one scheduled for Tuesday, May 2 at 6:05 p.m. Starting pitchers have not been announced.

