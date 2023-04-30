Dominic Fletcher Gets the Call, Set to Make MLB Debut

Dominic Fletcher with the Amarillo Sod Poodles

AMARILLO, Texas - Earlier today, the Arizona Diamondbacks recalled outfielder Dominic Fletcher from Triple-A Reno, his first call to the Major League roster. Fletcher appeared in 134 games for Amarillo between the 2021-22 seasons. He was added to the Arizona Diamondbacks' 40-man roster on November 15, 2022. In 22 games with Reno to begin the 2023 season, Fletcher hit .323 (30-for-93) with five doubles, four triples, three home runs, and 13 RBI. Fletcher becomes the 39th former Sod Poodle to make it to the Major Leagues, and the 18th since becoming an Arizona Diamondbacks affiliate prior to the 2021 season.

A former 75th overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft out of the University of Arkansas, Fletcher currently ranks top 10 all-time in several offensive categories for Amarillo. He played the most games in franchise history while also leading in hits (150), at-bats (529), and total bases (254). He ranks second in runs scored (88) and XBH (53), third in home runs (22), triples (7), and RBI (90). His 24 doubles are the seventh most in club history.

Prior to his promotion to Triple-A on May 19, 2022, Fletcher had a 22-game hit streak for Amarillo, the longest such streak ever by a Sod Poodle. He posted a seven RBI game on May 8, 2022, setting the single-game record for an Amarillo hitter. Fletcher appeared in five games for Italy during the 2023 World Baseball Classic, hitting .368 (7-for-19) with two doubles and four RBI during the tournament. He hit one home run, getting the best of current San Diego Padres right-hander Yu Darvish.

The Arizona Diamondbacks announced that Fletcher will wear no. 8 with the big-league club.

The list of former Sod Poodles to make their Major League debut with the Diamondbacks includes OF Corbin Carroll, RHP Luis Frias, OF Stone Garrett, LHP Tommy Henry, C Jose Herrera, LHP Tyler Holton, RHP Drey Jameson, INF Buddy Kennedy, OF Jake McCarthy, RHP Ryne Nelson, RHP Brandyn Sittinger, OF Alek Thomas, and now Fletcher. They join RHP Humberto Mejia and INF Geraldo Perdomo who were recalled to the Major League roster during the 2021 season.

