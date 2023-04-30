Veneziano Carves in 6-3 Series Finale Win

Anthony Veneziano (3-1) and the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (10-11) took it to the San Antonio Missions (10-10) on Sunday afternoon in the series finale at Wolff Stadium in San Antonio, Texas. The Naturals used Veneziano's stellar start and a six-run second inning to secure a series split. The Naturals have an off day on Monday before starting a six-game series with the Wichita Wind Surge on Tuesday at Arvest Ballpark, starting with an 11:05 AM CT first pitch.

A big inning in the second proved to be enough for the Naturals on Sunday afternoon in a getaway day matchup with the Missions.

Jake Means drove in the game's first run with a single to right and with the bases loaded Jorge Bonifacio was hit by a pitch to make it 2-0. John Rave tacked on another run with a single to right and Luca Tresh grounded out to second, allowing *Peyton Wilson *to score while giving NWA a 4-0 edge.

Jeison Guzman capped the scoring with a two-run single, making it a 6-0 game. It was all the runs the Naturals scored in the entire game, and it's all they needed.

Veneziano hadn't allowed a run over his first five frames of work, and he finished the day after 6.0 innings (the longest outing for a Naturals pitcher this year) holding San Antonio to one run on four hits with five strikeouts.

The Missions scored twice in the seventh but Walter Pennington navigated the eighth and ninth to earn his first save of the year in a 6-3 victory to secure the series split.

The Naturals are off on Monday before starting a six-game series on Tuesday with the Wichita Wind Surge. First pitch for the series opener will be at 11:05 AM CT on "Education Day" at Arvest Ballpark. Fans can get their tickets here, or tune into the broadcast with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, on the Bally Live App, MiLB.TV, or listening at nwanaturals.com or through the MiLB First Pitch App, which is available on Android and IOS devices.

