Midland's Big Fifth Forces Split
April 30, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
MIDLAND - The RockHounds broke a 3-3 stalemate by scoring six times in the fifth inning Sunday afternoon as they dispatched the Hooks, 11-3, to secure a split of the six-game set at Momentum Bank Ballpark.
Midland managed single markers in each of the first three innings while its starter Jack Cushing retired the first nine Corpus Christi hitters in order.
Colin Barber drew the Hooks level with a two-out, three run home run to left-center in the fourth. The 436-foot poke is Barber's second homer in a five-game span, also giving him 11 hits over his last 21 at-bats.
The RockHounds erupted for six knocks and a pair of free passes in the fifth, sending 11 men to the plate. The barrage included two doubles and a three-run home run by Darell Hernaiz, who finished the day with five RBIs.
Denzel Clarke, who hit the second of two solo home runs in the Midland eighth, accounted for eight hits, four home runs and nine RBIs over four games in his Double-A debut series.
In his second rehab game with the Hooks, Astros outfielder Chas McCormick manned left for the first seven innings, recording a base hit in four trips to the plate.
Aaron Brown made the start for CC, striking out five against three runs and six hits in 3 2/3 innings for a no-decision.
The Hooks, who were trying for their series win in Midland since July 2019, are off Monday before opening a six-gamer vs. Amarillo on Tuesday night. First pitch at Whataburger Field is set for 6:35.
