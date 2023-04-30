Surge Lose Sunday, Drop Series

Wichita, KS - Irving Lopez drilled the go ahead three run home run in the top of the ninth to deliver the Springfield Cardinals a 7-4 come from behind win on Sunday afternoon. The Cardinals win the series taking four of six games.

Yoyner Fajardo extended his hitting streak to five games hitting a home run and going two for five in the contest. Yunior Severino picked up two more RBI for his team leading 15th of the season.

The Wind Surge started the scoring in the third inning with Severino's two run double. The Cardinals Chandler Redmond hit his league leading eighth home run in the fourth inning to give Springfield the lead.

The teams were tied through eight innings when Lopez drilled the go-ahead home run. The Wind Surge stranded nine runners in the game and finished one for eight with runners in scoring position.

Blayne Enlow started and pitched five innings allowing three runs in a no decision. Andre Granillo pitched the final two innings and earned the win, Alex Scherff took the loss.

Wichita and Springfield are tied for fourth in the division with an identical 9-12 record.

NOTES - The Cardinals outscored the Wind Surge 56-39 in the six game series. Wichita placed outfielder Alerick Soulairie on the 7-day injured list on Sunday.

UPCOMING - The Wind Surge will hit the road on Tuesday for the start of a twelve game road trip. The Surge will start RH David Festa against RH Ronald Medrano at 11:05 AM.

BROADCAST: ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM, Milb First Pitch App, Windsurge.com.

NEXT HOME GAME: Tuesday, May 16 vs Arkansas Travelers.

Texas League Stories from April 30, 2023

