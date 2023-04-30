Lopez Homers in the 9th, Cards Win 7-4
April 30, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release
Wichita, KS - 2B Irving Lopez belted a two-out, two-run home run in the top of the 9th, swinging the Springfield Cardinals (9-12) to the 7-4 win against the Wichita Wind Surge (9-12) on Sunday afternoon at Riverfront Stadium. The Cardinals have won three in a row, nailing down their first series win of the season, four-games-to-two.
Decisions:
W - RHP Andre Granillo (1-2)
L - RHP Alex Scherff (1-2)
Notables:
Lopez cracked the 4-4 tie with his go-ahead drive in the 9th, his second homer of the season... 1B Chandler Redmond went 1x3 with a three-run home run that travelled 486 feet in the 3rd... He leads the league with eight home runs... LF LJ Jones IV tied the game in the 7th with an RBI double... RHP Andre Granillo dealt 2.0 scoreless innings in the 8th and 9th to close the win.
On Deck:
-Tuesday, May 2, 11:30am - SPR TBA vs. ARK TBA
-Great Southern Bank $2 Tuesday with $2 hot dogs and bratwursts
-Broadcast live on 106.7 The River and SpringfieldCardinals.com, with Coyotes Sports Cafe of Springfield Pregame Show at 11:15am
Lopez Homers in the 9th, Cards Win 7-4
