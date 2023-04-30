Riders Lose Big in Amarillo

April 30, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release







AMARILLO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders fell behind early and could never overtake the Amarillo Sod Poodles in an 11-4 loss on Saturday night from HODGETOWN.

Amarillo (11-9) began the scoring with four runs in the first inning. After an RBI double from Adrian Del Castillo, Tim Tawa crushed a three-run homer to make it 4-0. Jordan Lawlar then added an RBI triple to increase the lead to 5-0 in the second.

Frisco (10-10) mounted its attempt at a comeback in the fourth when *Jax Biggers *hit a two-run home run. Biggers has now hit home runs in three-straight games.

In the fifth, *Luisangel Acuña *laced a two-run single up the middle to cut the deficit to 5-4, but that's as close as they would get.

Amarillo padded their lead with one run in the fifth, four in the seventh and another in the eighth.

On the offensive side, Evan Carter collected three hits and a walk and Acuña had another multi-hit game to extend his hitting streak to seven games.

Riders starter Jack Leiter (0-2) took the loss, ceding five runs over his four innings while Deyni Olivero (1-1) took home the win for Amarillo in his five-inning start.

The RoughRiders finish their six-game series with Amarillo on Sunday, April 30th at 1:05 p.m. RHP Owen White (1-0, 2.89) starts for Frisco against RHP Marcos Tineo (0-0, 13.50).

Frisco's next home game is Tuesday, May 9th at 6:05 p.m. against the Wichita Wind Surge. Get your tickets now at RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.