Castellanos' Grand Slam Not Enough as Naturals Take Game Five

April 30, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions continued their six-game series against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Saturday night. The Missions, entering on a three-game winning streak, jumped out to a 7-0 lead with a seven-run second inning. The Naturals began their comeback attempt in the eighth inning and wound-up forcing extras. The two clubs went back-and-forth in the 10th and 11th before the Naturals plated two runs in the top of the 12th. San Antonio chipped in with a run but fell to Northwest Arkansas by a final score of 11-10.

Beck Way was the starting pitcher for the Naturals. After a scoreless first inning, San Antonio took the lead in the bottom of the second inning with seven runs on four hits. With the bases loaded, Luis Aviles Jr. drove in two runs with a single to center field. Tirso Ornelas drove in a run with a bases loaded walk. Pedro Castellanos caused the most damage with a grand slam. His fourth long ball of the season capped off a seven-run inning for the Missions.

Efrain Contreras was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The right-hander cruised through the first two innings, but Northwest Arkansas threatened to score in the third inning. Parker Bates drew a leadoff walk and advanced to second on a balk from Contreras. With two outs in the frame, Bates advanced to third on a wild pitch. Contreras left him stranded after inducing a ground out.

Contreras put together his strongest start of the 2023 season so far. He tossed a season-high five innings while keeping the Naturals out of the run and hit column. Contreras issued three walks while striking out six batters. Justin Lopez took over on the mound in the sixth inning.

Lopez continued the no-hit bid into the seventh inning after retiring all three batters in the sixth inning. Northwest Arkansas recorded their first hit in the bottom of the seventh inning on a leadoff double from John Rave. Lopez left him stranded after retiring the next three batters.

CD Pelham took over for the Missions in the eighth inning. Northwest Arkansas ended the scoreless drought with three runs on two hits against the southpaw. Bates drew a leadoff walk and came around to score on a triple from Tyler Tolbert. Morgan McCullough made it back-to-back triples and drove in Tolbert. Jimmy Govern drove in McCullough with a sacrifice fly. San Antonio held a 7-3 lead.

Nick Hernandez replaced Pelham during the eighth inning and struck out the final batter of the inning. The Naturals completed their comeback attempt in the ninth inning. The offense started the frame with four consecutive singles to start the inning and scoring twice. Following a mound visit, Tolbert laid down a sacrifice bunt to move the runners to third and second with just one out. Jared Koenig entered the game in an effort to save the game. The southpaw struck out Robbie Glendinning for the second out of the inning. Jimmy Govern tied the game after lacing a single into center field and driving in two runs. The Missions and Naturals were tied up at 7-7.

For the second consecutive night, the two clubs participated in an extra-innings contest. In the top of the 10th inning, Koenig remained in the game and John Rave was the placed runner at second base. Jake Means grounded out and Rave advanced to third base. Jeison Guzman drove in Rave with a sacrifice fly to left field. The Naturals took the first lead of the night at 8-7.

In the bottom of the 10th inning, Jacob Wallace took the mound for the Naturals and Ray-Patrick Didder was the placed runner at second base. Tirso Ornelas flew out right field for the first out. Didder advanced to third base on a wild pitch from Wallace. Castellanos tied the game with a single to center field. Johnson grounded into a fielder's choice with Castellanos being forced out at second. Ripken Reyes, pinch-hitting for Hollis, flew out to end the inning.

In the top of the 11th inning, Jose Espada took the mound for the Missions and Bates was the placed runner at second base. Wilson gave the Naturals the lead with an RBI triple. The right-hander struck out Tolbert for the first out. Glendinning extended the lead with an RBI single to left field. Govern struck out swinging for the second out.

In the bottom of the 11th inning, Yefri Del Rosario took the mound for the Naturals and Reyes was the placed runner at second base. De La Cruz reached base on an infield single and Reyes advanced to third base. De La Cruz stole second base and advanced to third on a throwing error. On the play, Reyes came in to score. Bell drew a walk to put runners on the corners with no outs. Aviles Jr. Struck out swinging for the first out. Juan Fernandez, pinch-hitting for Jorge Ona, tied the game with a single to center field. Attempting a double steal, Aviles Jr. was thrown out at third and Fernandez was safe at second base. Didder flew out to center field to end the inning.

In the top of the 12th inning, Espada remained in the game and Rave was the placed runner at second base. Espada struck out Means and Guzman for the first two outs of the frame. Briceno laced a double down the left field line to regain the lead for the Naturals. Northwest Arkansas took an 11-10 advantage.

In the bottom of the 12th inning, Del Rosario remained in the game and Didder was the placed runner at second base. Ornelas flew out to left field and Didder tagged up to advance to third base. Castellanos popped out on the infield for the second out of the inning. Johnson grounded out to end the game.

Post-Game Notes

* Final Score: 11-10 (12)

* With the loss, San Antonio falls to 10-9 on the season

* First 7-run inning since 7/15/22 at Amarillo

* Missions led 7-0 heading into the 8th inning

* 2nd consecutive extra-innings contest, 5th of the season (4-1)

* Jackson Wolf (#16 Padres prospect): DNP

* Alek Jacob (#26 Padres prospect): DNP

* Tirso Ornelas (#28 Padres prospect): 0-3, RBI, R, 3 BB

* Efrain Contreras (Missions Starter): ND, 5.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 6 K

* Beck Way (#12 Royals Prospect, Naturals Starter): ND, 1.2 IP, 4 H, 7 ER, 4 BB, K, HR

The San Antonio Missions will wrap-up their six-game series with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Sunday, April 30th. The San Antonio Missions have not yet announced their starter for Sunday's game. Left-hander Anthony Veneziano (2-1, 2.25) is scheduled to pitch for the Naturals. First pitch is slated for 1:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.

