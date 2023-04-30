San Antonio's Comeback Attempt Falls Short

April 30, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions concluded their six-game series against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Sunday afternoon. After allowing a six-run second inning, the San Antonio offense fought back in the later innings to cut the deficit to three runs. In the bottom of the ninth, they brought the tying run to the plate in Tirso Ornelas. However, the game ended with a final score 6-3 and both clubs split the series.

Daniel Camarena was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The 30-year-old was making his first appearance since October 2, 2021, after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2022. In one inning of work, the southpaw issued two walks while striking out two batters.

Henry Henry took over on the mound in the top of the second inning. He struggled with command and allowed the Naturals to take the first lead of the day. They plated six runs on four hits. After hitting the first batter of the inning, Morgan McCullough reached base on a single. Jake Means drove in the first run of the frame with a base hit. After loading the bases, Jorge Bonifacio was hit by a pitch and the second run came in to score. Luca Tresh drove in a run after grounding out. John Rave drove in a run with a single. With two outs in the inning, Henry was replaced by Lake Bachar. Jeison Guzman drove in two runs with a single to left field. Northwest Arkansas took a 6-0 lead.

Anthony Veneziano was the starting pitcher today for the Naturals. After cruising through the first two innings, the Missions threatened to score in the third inning. Luis Aviles Jr. reached base on a fielding error to start the inning. Chandler Seagle struck out and Jorge Ona hit a single. Ripken Reyes was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Juan Fernandez struck out and Tirso Ornelas flew out to end the inning.

Nolan Watson entered the game for the Missions in the top of the third inning. After getting through the first two innings with relative ease, he had to pitch out of a jam in the fifth inning. With one out in the frame, Guzman was hit by a pitch. Watson struck out the next batter for out number two. A second hit by pitch in the inning put two runners on base. Jake Means flew out to end the inning.

San Antonio ended their scoring drought in the bottom of the sixth inning. With one out in the frame, Fernandez reached base on a single to center field. After recording the second out, Veneziano unloaded a wild pitch and Fernandez advanced to second. Pedro Castellanos drove in Fernandez with a single to center field. Northwest Arkansas held a 6-1 lead.

The Missions continued their comeback attempt with two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. Facing Will Klein, Aviles Jr. singled to right field and Jorge Ona hit a double to left field. Reyes was hit by a pitch to load the bases with two outs. Fernandez drove in Aviles Jr. and Ona with a single to center field. San Antonio cut the deficit to 6-3.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 6-3

With the loss, San Antonio falls to 10-10 on the season

Daniel Camarena's first game since October 2, 2021 (Tommy John surgery in 2022)

Jackson Wolf (#16 Padres prospect): DNP

Alek Jacob (#26 Padres prospect): 2.0 IP, K

Tirso Ornelas (#28 Padres prospect): 0-5, K

Daniel Camarena (Missions Starter): ND, 1.0 IP, 2 BB, 2 K (33 pitches, 17 strikes)

Anthony Veneziano (Naturals Starter): W, 6.0 IP, 4 H, ER, 5 K

The San Antonio Missions will have the day off on Monday before beginning a six-game series in Tulsa against the Drillers on Tuesday, May 2nd. The San Antonio Missions have not yet announced their starter for Tuesday's game. Right-hander Kyle Hurt (2-0, 0.00) is scheduled to pitch for the Drillers. First pitch is slated for 6:05 p.m. from ONEOK Field.

The San Antonio Missions are the Double-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres. The 2023 season is the 121st professional season for the San Antonio Missions. Season seat memberships, as well as group tickets, for the 2023 season are available now. Call 210-675-PARK to discuss pricing for season tickets, group tickets and hospitality. Single game tickets are on sale now. The Missions Box Office will be cashless this season. Fans can purchase tickets at the box office using credit cards. For more information on the upcoming season call 210-675-PARK (7275) or visit samissions.com.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.