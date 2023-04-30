Naturals Mount Massive Comeback, Win in 12 Innings

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals (9-11) went from being no-hit to a comeback win on Saturday night over the San Antonio Missions (10-9) at Wolff Stadium in San Antonio, Texas. The two teams will play the series finale on Sunday with a 1:05 PM CT first pitch.

The Missions plated seven runs in the second inning while their starter, Efrain Contreras, dealt strikeout after strikeout without allowing a hit.

The Naturals' offense remained hitless until the seventh when *John Rave *broke through with a double. Still, NWA trailed 7-0 going into the eighth.

Cue the comeback.

Tyler Tolbert tripled with Parker Bates on the bases, scoring the Naturals' first run to end the shutout. Morgan McCullough followed up with a triple on the next pitch to score Tolbert and Jimmy Govern hit a sacrifice fly to right, driving in McCullough to make it a 7-3 game.

In the ninth, they completed the comeback. Bates singled home Jeison Guzman to cut the Missions' lead to three and Dillan Shrum knocked in another run with a single that bounced off the bag at first. Govern capped the comeback with a seeing-eye single of his own to center, scoring two runs to make it a 7-7 game.

For the second-straight night the game went to extra innings and the back-and-fourth began. NWA plated a run in the 10th and San Antonio matched it. Two more runs scored in the 11th when Peyton Wilson drove in Bates with a triple of his own. Robbie Glendinning singled to score Wilson and give the Naturals a 10-8 edge.

The Missions scored two in the bottom of the 11th, forcing a 12th inning. José Briceño *dealt the final blow, knocking in the eventual winning run with an RBI double to give the Naturals an 11-10 lead. *Yefri Del Rosario got the final three outs in the bottom of the 12th to close out the game and earn the win.

