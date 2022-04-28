Tulsa Defeats Utah 4-3 to Even Series
April 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
Tulsa, Oklahoma - The Tulsa Oilers scored 3 goals in the third period with the game winner coming 9:20 in as Ethan Stewart redirected a Jarod Hilderman shot as they defeated the Utah Grizzlies 4-3 at BOK Center to even the best of 7 series at 2 games apiece.
Utah scored first as Ben Tardif found the back of the net 11:59 in. Tulsa tied the game 19:23 in as Joe Garreffa scored on a pass from Adam Pleskach. In the second period Charle-Edouard D'Astous scored his 6th goal of the series to give Utah a 2-1 lead. D'Astous ended the night with 1 goal and 1 assist as he has 2 or more points in all 4 games in the series. Tardif had 1 goal and 2 assists as he now has 11 points (2 goals, 9 assists) in the series.
In the third period Tulsa's John Furgele scored to tie the game 2:02 in. Maxim Golod gave the Oilers a 3-2 lead 4:37 in with a power play goal. Taran Fizer tied the game for Utah with a power play goal 7:46 in. Utah went 1 for 6 on the power play and Tulsa was 1 for 5. Stewart scored the game winner 9:20 in to complete the scoring.
Tulsa goaltender Daniel Mannella saved 36 of 39 in the win. Utah's Peyton Jones saved 30 of 34.
The pivotal game 5 will be on Thursday night at 6:05 pm mountain time. Game 6 of the series will be at Maverik Center on Monday, May 2. Face-off will be at 7:10 pm and tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
Game 1 - Tulsa 3 Utah 6
Game 2 - Tulsa 5 Utah 3 - Charle-Edouard D'Astous scored 2 goals. Tarun Fizer scored first pro goal. Tulsa got goals from 5 different skaters. Utah outscored Tulsa 34 to 28. Utah went 2 for 4 on the power play. Tulsa was 1 for 4.
Game 3 - Utah 2 Tulsa 1 -
Game 4 - Utah 3 Tulsa 4 -
Game 5 - Thursday, April 28 at 6:05 p.m. Utah at Tulsa
Game 6 - Monday, May 2 at 7:10 p.m. Tulsa at Utah
Game 7 - Wednesday, May 4 at 7:10 p.m. Tulsa at Utah (If Necessary)
All Times Mountain.
3 stars.
1. Ethan Stewart (Tulsa) - GWG 9:20 into the third period.
2. Joe Garreffa (Tulsa) - 1 goal, 2 assists, +1.
3. Daniel Mannella (Tulsa) - 36 of 39 saves.
