Fitzgerald Signs PTO with Hershey

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced that forward Kevin Fitzgerald signed a professional tryout contract with Hershey today.

Fitzgerald, 25, signed with the Stingrays on March 31st after finishing a five-season career with the St. Cloud State Huskies. In seven games with South Carolina, the native of Oak Brook, IL scored four goals and added four assists for eight total points.

With the Huskies, Fitzgerald recorded 103 points (46 goals, 57 assists) in 163 games played. He served as an alternate captain during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 campaigns and was a part of St. Cloud State's 2018 and 2019 NCHC regular season championship teams. In 2021 he was named to the Senior Class All-American 2nd Team as well as being honored with the NCHC Sportsmanship Award.

Prior to St. Cloud State, Fitzgerald played parts of four seasons in the NAHL with the Topeka Roadrunners and finished his career with the Aberdeen Wings. In 138 career NAHL games, the 6-foot, 181-pound forward tallied 88 points, scoring 38 goals and adding 50 assists.

