Game 4 Is Tonight

Have you had a chance to catch your breath yet? The Lions put on quite the show for the Colisée Vidéotron faithful on Tuesday night, beating the Newfoundland Growlers 3-2 in the third game of their best-of-seven North Division semi-final series.

The Growlers hold a 2-1 series lead, but the Lions have a new lease on life and will be looking to even things up tonight.

On Tuesday night the one-man wrecking crew known as Anthony Nellis had a hat trick, scoring his third goal with only 23 seconds remaining in regulation time and giving Trois-Rivières a badly-needed win.

Nellis now has four goals in the series, accounting for 44 per cent of the Lions' nine goals scored so far.

The Lions did a good job of minimizing their time spent in the penalty box, only being called for three infractions during the game. Also promising is that the team only surrendered two goals, after being scored upon a total of 13 times in the first two games.

Puck drop tonight is 7:00 p.m.

The schedule for the remaining games of the best-of-seven series is as follows:

Game 4 - Thursday, April 28 at Trois-Rivières (7:00 p.m.)

Game 5 - Saturday, April 30 at Trois-Rivières (7:00 p.m.)

Game 6 (if necessary) - Monday, May 2 at Newfoundland (5:30 p.m.)

Game 7 (if necessary) - Tuesday, May 3 at Newfoundland (5:30 p.m.)

Players to watch:

Lions' defenceman Josh Brook has picked up three assists so far in the series, leading the team's defense corps.

Zach O'Brien is Newfoundland's leading scorer with two goals and five assists.

