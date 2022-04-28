Komets Take Game Three

Fort Wayne, IN - After a 4-1 win in game three of the best-of-seven Central Division Semi-Finals, the Komets will have the opportunity to tie the series at two games apiece this Friday at Wheeling.

Central Division Semi-Finals summary vs Wheeling

Game 1: Friday, April 22 at Fort Wayne 0-1 L

Game 2: Saturday, April 23 at Fort Wayne 2-4 L

Game 3: Wednesday, April 27 at Wheeling 4-1 W

Game 4: Friday, April 29 at Wheeling

Game 5: Saturday, April 30 at Wheeling

Game 6: Monday, May 2 (if necessary) at Fort Wayne

Game 7: Tuesday, May 3 (if necessary) at Fort Wayne

Nailers lead series 2-1

Game three - Wednesday, the Komets fired 50 shots on the net in the 4-1 victory. After Wheeling took an early 1-0 lead in the first period, Komet captain Anthony Petruzzelli notched his first goal of the playoffs at 14:33 to tie the game.

Willie Corrin popped in a power-play goal at 17:47 to give the Komets a lead they did not relinquish. Current ECHL Most Valuable Player Will Graber and former ECHL league MVP Shawn Szydlowski assisted on a power-play goal from Oliver Cooper to push the game to 3-1 after the first period. In the second, while skating short-handed, rookie Mark Rassell broke free for a breakaway and scored with :01 left on a penalty to Oliver Cooper to make it 4-1 after two periods. Goaltender Sam Harvey stopped all 11 shots he faced in the third period to secure the win. The Komets outshot Wheeling 50-23.

Komet Playoff Leaders

Points: Blake Siebenaler, Shawn Szydlowski, Will Graber 2

Goals: Will Graber, Adam Brubacher, Anthony Petruzzelli, Willie Corrin, Oliver Cooper, Mark Rassell 1

Assists: Shawn Szydlowski, Blake Siebenaler 2

PP Goals: Willie Corrin, Oliver Cooper 1

SH Goals: Mark Rassell 1

GW Goals: Willie Corrin 1

Shots: Shawn Szydlowski 15

PIM: Oliver Cooper 14

+/-: Blake Siebenaler 4

Icing the puck - Matt Boudens returned to the Komet lineup for the first time since November 17th. Boudens had three goals in two games versus the Nailers in the regular season. The Komets took 28 shots in the first period. The regular season-high for one period was 24, set on December 4, 2021, versus Iowa. The last time the Komets took 50 or more shots in a playoff game was April 19, 2018, at Cincinnati (6-7 L). Wheeling was handed 44 penalty minutes in game three. The Nailers lead the league in penalty minutes with 79 through four games during the playoffs. The Komets have given up the fewest shots in the playoffs (74).

Komet Hockey on WOWO-- Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 107.5. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

