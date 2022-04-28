Trois-Rivières' Huynh Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Equipment Manager of the Year

April 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release









Equipment Manager Jean Huynh of the Trois-Rivières Lions

(Trois-Rivieres Lions) Equipment Manager Jean Huynh of the Trois-Rivières Lions(Trois-Rivieres Lions)

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Thursday that Jean Huynh of the Trois-Rivières Lions is the 2021-22 recipient of the ECHL Equipment Manager of the Year Award, presented by Warrior Hockey.

The winner is determined in a vote of the league's equipment managers.

Huynh joined the Lions for the inaugural season after spending the previous four years as an equipment manager in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with the Sherbrooke Phoenix and the Acadie-Bathurst Titan. He also has prior experience as an equipment manager with Hockey Canada, McGill University Women's Hockey, Canada Women's Hockey and Hockey Quebec, while also working as assistant equipment manager for the Montreal Canadiens during the 2015-16 season. Huynh earned a bachelor's degree in labor and industrial relations from McGill University in 2017.

ECHL Equipment Manager of the Year

2021-22 Jean Huynh, Trois-Rivières Lions

2020-21 ECHL Equipment Managers

2019-20 Chris Burke, Cincinnati Cyclones

2018-19 Jason MacDonald, Reading Royals

2017-18 Darren Flinchem, Indy Fuel

2016-17 Andrew Dvorak, Missouri Mavericks

2015-16 Drew Kitts, Quad City Mallards

2014-15 Dakota King, Gwinnett Gladiators

2013-14 Billy Higgins, Wheeling Nailers

2012-13 Adam Dexter, Orlando Solar Bears

2011-12 Ryan Martin, Greenville Road Warriors

2010-11 Mike Burkhead, Alaska Aces

2009-10 Ben Laing, Stockton Thunder

2008-09 Pat Noecker, Reading Royals

2007-08 Pat Noecker, Reading Royals

2005-06 Chris Burke, Fresno Falcons

2004-05 John Jennings, Florida Everblades and Russ Holden, Reading Royals

2003-04 John Krouse, Pensacola Ice Pilots

2002-03 Tom Severance, Charlotte Checkers

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.