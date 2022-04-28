Cincinnati's Murray Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Athletic Trainer of the Year

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Thursday that Tim Murray of the Cincinnati Cyclones is the 2021-22 recipient of the ECHL Athletic Trainer of the Year Award, presented by Warrior Hockey.

The winner is determined in a vote of the league's athletic trainers.

A native of Edgewood, Kentucky, Murray has been a certified athletic trainer for 13 years, and has served as the Cyclones' athletic trainer for two seasons. Prior to joining the Cyclones, he was an athletic trainer for the Murray State University baseball team, Paris (Kentucky) High School, Campbell County High School and the Florence Freedom baseball team. Murray earned his bachelor's degree in athletic training from Eastern Kentucky University and completed his master's degree program at Murray State University in human development and leadership.

ECHL Athletic Trainer of the Year

2021-22 Tim Murray, Cincinnati Cyclones

2020-21 ECHL Athletic Trainers

2019-20 George Bullock, Indy Fuel

2018-19 Nick Potter, Kansas City Mavericks

2017-18 Matt Aiello, Greenville Swamp Rabbits

2016-17 Cole Libby, Utah Grizzlies

2015-16 Scott McLay, Alaska Aces

2014-15 Brad Fredrick, Toledo Walleye

2013-14 Steve Ruhmel, Florida Everblades

2012-13 Bob Case, Cincinnati Cyclones

2011-12 Mike Schroeder, Chicago Express

2010-11 Kevin Anderson, Stockton Thunder

2009-10 Bobby Walls, Ontario Reign

2008-09 Bryan Rodgers, Dayton Bombers

2007-08 Brian Grogesky, Reading Royals

